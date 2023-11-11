Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 197.0% in October

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

Capgemini stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

