Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $46.70. Capri shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 772,310 shares traded.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,352,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

