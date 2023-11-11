Cargojet Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.36. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.61.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

