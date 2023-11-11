Cargojet Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%.
Cargojet Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.36. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.61.
Cargojet Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
