Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.00 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

