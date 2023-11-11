Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.00 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

