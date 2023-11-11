Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.36. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

