Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.36. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

