Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $23.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CRBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $340.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 273.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 194,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.