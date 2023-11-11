Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.