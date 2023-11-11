Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $349.02

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.02 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.57). Castings shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.57), with a volume of 24,171 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price on shares of Castings in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Castings Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,156.25 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant purchased 1,150 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,741.39). 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Stories

