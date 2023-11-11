Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBTW opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

