Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) PT Raised to $57.00 at Roth Mkm

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $365,704.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

