Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.14 ($0.06). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,195,385 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.16.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chaarat Gold

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 4,000,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($246,883.10). Insiders own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.