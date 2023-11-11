Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$6.80. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 352,264 shares traded.

CIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

