Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$6.80. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 352,264 shares traded.
CIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
