Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.79 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

CHW stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47. The company has a market cap of C$113.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37. In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$205,863.37. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Insiders have purchased 110,208 shares of company stock worth $752,025 over the last 90 days. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

