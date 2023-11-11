China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.50.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile
China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.