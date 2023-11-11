China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

China Nonferrous Gold Trading Down 13.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.40.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project comprising an area of approximately 6,300 hectares located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

