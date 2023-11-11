Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.83. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 153,680 shares traded.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

