ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

ClearOne Stock Performance

ClearOne stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

