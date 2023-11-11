ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
ClearOne stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.