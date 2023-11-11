CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in October

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLP Stock Performance

CLPHY opened at $7.32 on Friday. CLP has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

