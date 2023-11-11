Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.85

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.85 and traded as low as $25.29. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 15,930 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.09) to GBX 2,400 ($29.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

