Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Coloured Ties Capital has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

