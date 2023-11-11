Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $11.65. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 398,999 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1826 dividend. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

