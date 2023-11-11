Comparing Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) & NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NCR Voyix and Cantaloupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cantaloupe 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

NCR Voyix presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Cantaloupe has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. Given NCR Voyix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Cantaloupe.

This table compares NCR Voyix and Cantaloupe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $7.84 billion 0.29 $60.00 million $0.46 34.61 Cantaloupe $243.64 million 1.91 $630,000.00 ($0.01) -639.00

NCR Voyix has higher revenue and earnings than Cantaloupe. Cantaloupe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCR Voyix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NCR Voyix and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix 1.03% 25.41% 3.29% Cantaloupe 0.26% 0.41% 0.23%

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Cantaloupe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Voyix



NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cantaloupe



Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices. In addition, the company offers G11 cashless kit, a 4G LTE digital payment device or payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV (chip cards) and contactless EMV (tap) payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that provides networking, security, and interactivity payment methods. Further, it provides self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus 100, Go Plus 200, Go Plus 300, Go Max, Cooler Café, Smart Market, and Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform, as well as Go consumer mobile app, loyalty programs, campus card integrations, digital ad-management, and data warehouse services. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Cantaloupe, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

