Comparing MoneyHero (MNY) & The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 672 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -10.56 MoneyHero Competitors $1.26 billion $23.84 million 48.44

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.16% -64.39% -3.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 847 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 98.42%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MoneyHero competitors beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.