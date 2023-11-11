Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
CNSL opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
