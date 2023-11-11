Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

