ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. ContextLogic has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $32.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 494,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,196,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

