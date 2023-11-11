Contrasting American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.17% 13.86% 2.39% American International Group 7.87% 10.66% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 8 6 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American International Group has a consensus target price of $68.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.20 -$17.49 million $0.24 6.58 American International Group $56.44 billion 0.79 $10.28 billion $5.22 12.23

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment also offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. The Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. The company distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

