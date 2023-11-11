Contrasting Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) & LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.47 $100.02 million $1.93 16.37

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Healthcare Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.