Contrasting LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -532.22% -52.32% -50.17% goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and goeasy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A goeasy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

goeasy has a consensus target price of $167.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.88%. Given goeasy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than LM Funding America.

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and goeasy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 3.03 -$29.24 million ($2.77) -0.14 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 73.10

goeasy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

goeasy beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The company also leases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

