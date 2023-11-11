Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vasta Platform and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

This table compares Vasta Platform and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.41% CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.41 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -23.17 CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.31 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.24

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIBT Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats CIBT Education Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

