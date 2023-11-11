Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $151.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In related news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,684.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,497 shares of company stock worth $2,598,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 90,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

