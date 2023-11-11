Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $151.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,684.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,497 shares of company stock worth $2,598,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 90,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

