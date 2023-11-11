Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after buying an additional 343,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

