Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decisive Dividend in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 2.6 %

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of C$4.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.36.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

