Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider James Hickman Acquires 74,649 Shares

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) insider James Hickman acquired 74,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,704.37 ($11,979.22).

Cornerstone FS Trading Down 2.0 %

Cornerstone FS stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. Cornerstone FS plc has a one year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

