COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 182.4% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

