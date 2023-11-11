CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVU opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

