CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CVU opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
