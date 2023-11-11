CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.23

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.23 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.05). CQS Natural Resources G&I shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.05), with a volume of 28,496 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.34.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

