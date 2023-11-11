Critical Comparison: Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) & ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 0 1 2 0 2.67

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $325.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,783.76%. Given ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is more favorable than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.53% 15.88% 7.97% Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.98 billion 2.09 $1.32 billion $0.62 18.18 Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.99 billion 3.73 $277.93 million N/A N/A

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.