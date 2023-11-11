Critical Review: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 12.88% 7.71% Marchex -24.78% -25.83% -19.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Advantage and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 4 1 0 2.20 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Marchex.

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $779.42 million 2.54 $64.60 million $0.32 42.59 Marchex $52.17 million 1.17 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -4.86

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Marchex on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

