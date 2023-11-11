Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,951 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

