Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In related news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. The company has a market cap of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

