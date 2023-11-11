DA Davidson Increases Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $21.50

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

