Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Price Performance
DASTY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
