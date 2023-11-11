Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASTY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

