Desjardins Comments on CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$137.82 million during the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.