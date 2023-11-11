Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

IAG opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$70.74 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. Also, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

