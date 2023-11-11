Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 476.92% from the company’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $53,303.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $59,339.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

