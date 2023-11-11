Dexterra Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$373.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

