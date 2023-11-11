Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.17%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

