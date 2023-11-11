Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

