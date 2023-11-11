Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.70). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 0 shares.
Downing One VCT Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
