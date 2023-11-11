Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $24.44. Doximity shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,841,688 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 129,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

